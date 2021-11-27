Hotelier accuses scientists of ‘fearmongering’ over new Covid-19 variant

“Do they not understand that this fearmongering is directly taking food out of people’s mouths, with more than 300,000 overseas tourists now no longer able to come into SA and bring our travel and related industries back to life?

“I’m certain that in just a week or two we will have the data that says that this new variant does not evade vaccines.

“There have been several variants found to date, none of which evade vaccines, and there is still strong evidence to encourage everyone to be vaccinated.

“I call for calm. Please can everyone just wait for a week or two to analyse the impact of this variant before jumping to conclusions and affecting the livelihoods of so many.”

Wachsberger called on the health department “to stop this fearmongering and control our scientists who are brilliant in science but who should be more cautious in communication”.