Hawks recover ammunition suspected to have been looted in July unrest
The Hawks have recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition assumed to have been looted during the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July.
Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the directorate, said a team comprising the Hawks’ national priority violent crimes unit, crime intelligence, the special task force and the Durban K9 unit recovered 512 rounds of ammunition this week.
Nkwalase said the ammunition is “suspected to be among those looted from a container in Montclair around July 2021”.
“The joint police team swiftly reacted on information received about illegal firearms in the Umbumbulu area and a search operation was conducted today in an abandoned kraal at Nkomazi area in Umbumbulu,” said Nkwalase.
“A total of 15 boxes of 9mm Magtech ammunition was recovered containing approximately 512 live rounds of ammunition. No one has been arrested at this stage and the ammunition found was seized for further investigation.”
TimesLIVE
