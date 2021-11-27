Hawks recover ammunition suspected to have been looted in July unrest

The Hawks have recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition assumed to have been looted during the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the directorate, said a team comprising the Hawks’ national priority violent crimes unit, crime intelligence, the special task force and the Durban K9 unit recovered 512 rounds of ammunition this week.

Nkwalase said the ammunition is “suspected to be among those looted from a container in Montclair around July 2021”.