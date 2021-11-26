News

WHO designates Covid variant found in SA as “of concern”

By Reuters - 26 November 2021
The new variant of Covid-19 detected in SA has been assigned the Greek letter Omicron. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA with a large number of mutations as being “of concern,” the fifth variant to be given the designation.

The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron. (

