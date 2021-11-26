WHO designates Covid variant found in SA as “of concern”
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA with a large number of mutations as being “of concern,” the fifth variant to be given the designation.
The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron. (
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.