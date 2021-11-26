'Who 'dealt' with me?'- Robert Marawa claps back at Mbalula over SABC 'jab'

Robert Marawa and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula had the TL as hot as coals on Thursday after Marawa questioned Mbalula's claim the SABC had “dealt” with the seasoned sports broadcaster.

Marawa and the SABC parted ways in July. Marawa recently partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show Marawa Sport Worldwide (MSW) live on platforms including Sowetan newspaper’s website, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

And while many were celebrating Marawa's return to the airwaves, Mbalula weighed in on the move.

Reacting to a clip of Marawa in studio, shared by Sowetan, Mbalula said: “SABC; they dealt with Robert. Mxm, let me keep quiet.”