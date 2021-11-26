WATCH LIVE | KZN premier Sihle Zikalala testifies at SAHRC hearing
During July 2021, violent riots and looting broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The impact of the unrest and associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, already significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and brought huge financial losses to businesses — small, medium and large — some of which will not be able to recover, resulting in wide-scale job losses.
TimesLIVE
