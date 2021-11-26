UK decision to ban SA flights over new Covid-19 variant 'premature': Pandor

The government has lamented the UK’s decision to temporarily ban all flights from SA and five other countries as of 2pm (SA time) on Friday due to the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant.

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said the decision appears to have been “rushed”.

SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia have been added to the UK travel red list as a precautionary measure.

“While SA respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect their citizens, the UK’s decision to temporarily ban South Africans from entering the UK seems to have been rushed, as even the World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to advise on the next steps.”

Pandor said the decision had huge ramifications for various economic sectors.