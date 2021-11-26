The new Covid-19 strain — what we know so far

The department of health and scientists from the Network for Genomic Surveillance in SA on Thursday announced the detection of a new Covid-19 variant called B.1.1.529.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the rise in infections of the new variant started just more than a week ago.

He said the Tshwane metro in Gauteng had registered the highest number of infections, with other parts of the province likely to see a rise.

Here are five things we know so far.

Not a SA variant

KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) genome sequencer Prof Tulio de Oliveira cautioned against calling the new variant a SA variant, saying it would be assigned its official name by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The variant has been found in Botswana and Hong Kong from travellers in SA. The variant has increased in Gauteng and may have spread in other provinces,” said De Oliveira.

Where is it most prevalent?

Most cases of the new variant were detected in Gauteng although it is increasing in other provinces, said Dr Richard Lessells of Krisp. He said while scientists can make some predictions about the impact of mutations, their full significance is still being assessed.

“Vaccines remain critical in the protection against severe disease and protecting the health system from another surge and cases,” said the health minister.