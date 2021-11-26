Slow start to Black Friday as shoppers hold off on spending
The usual Black Friday madness was replaced by a rather sedated wait in some parts of Gqeberha on Friday morning, but early bargain hunters said they were happy with the deals they managed to score.
There were minimal queues at the Greenacers mall on Friday despite most shops opening early hoping to attract customers...
