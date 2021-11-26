Ramaphosa expects report on July unrest soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament on Thursday he expects a report “soon” from the panel investigating the riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

“The panel has been hard at work and will soon be reporting to me. They had expected to report a week or two ago. They have asked for an extension and they will certainly be giving me their report shortly,” said Ramaphosa.

He was answering a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen in the National Assembly.

Steenhuisen's question was a follow-up to a question asked about the work of the presidential task team on military veterans, looking into the incident in which members of the executive were held hostage in Irene in Pretoria on October 14 to highlight the challenges veterans face.