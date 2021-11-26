Nelson Mandela Bay children make voices heard as 16 Days campaign kicks off

By Roslyn Baatjies and Zamandulo Malonde -

As the world gears up to commemorate 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, SA remains the most dangerous country in the world for women.



If the recent spate of attacks against Eastern Cape women, most allegedly by their partners, is anything to go by, it would be safe to assume the province is near the top of the list...