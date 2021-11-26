Kouga Wind Farm trust unveils R300m development plan

Community to benefit from projects in areas ranging from education and health care to culture and sport

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The Kouga Wind Farm Community Development Trust has unveiled its community development plan that will see R300m invested in community programmes and projects in the Kouga region in the next five years.



The trust, founded in 2017 through an Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) 26% stake investment, aims to ensure communities benefit through dividend payouts that are invested in community programmes...