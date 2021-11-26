Justice finally comes for Jayde

Hit murder middleman Siyoni’s conviction means all five involved now paying the price

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Wife-killer Christopher Panayiotou’s testimony was what secured Luthando Siyoni’s conviction for murder, the Gqeberha high court ruled on Thursday, sealing the fate of the fifth and final accused in Jayde’s hit murder.



Acting judge Vinesh Naidoo said Panayiotou’s full confession and testimony came as a hammer blow to Siyoni’s denials...