Grey teachers retire after decades of service

Three leave with countless memories and a lasting legacy

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



As they retire after decades of serving Grey High School with diligence, three teachers leave hoping to have positively shaped the lives of pupils in their educational care.



Anton Scholtz, Louis du Plessis and Marliza Taylor will at the end of the school term bid Grey goodbye after being at the school for 32, 39 and 20 years, respectively. ..