Fauci says US must study data before deciding on travel ban over new Covid-19 variant

Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Friday that a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility and the US was rushing to gather data on the new Covid-19 variant.

No decision to halt flights had yet been made, he said.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said White House officials were discussing potential travel restrictions on southern African countries. Those officials were expected to meet with agency officials this afternoon to make a recommendation, the newspaper said, without specifying which agency.

The White House referred to Fauci's earlier comments when asked about the report and declined further comment.

Global authorities have reacted with alarm to the new variant, detected in SA, with the European Union and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists seek to find out if the mutation is vaccine-resistant.