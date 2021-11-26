Consumer commission warns retailers not to mislead Black Friday shoppers

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned retailers against using misleading advertising tactics to lure consumers on Black Friday.

The commission’s Thezi Mabuza said the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) made it prohibited conduct for any supplier to market any goods or services in a manner that is misleading, fraudulent or deceptive in any way.

“This includes the price at which the item may be supplied or the relationship of the price to any previous price or competitor’s price for comparable or similar goods or services”, she added.

The NCC also reminded consumers that it was important to know the original prices of items they intended to buy and satisfy themselves if the sale price was indeed a bargain.

The purpose of the CPA is to promote fair business practices while protecting consumers from unconscionable, unfair and unreasonable practices.

Suppliers found to have contravened the act may face an administrative fine of R1m or up to 10% of their total annual turnover, whichever is the greater.

“We remind consumers to be vigilant before parting ways with their money. Consumers are also reminded that it is within their rights not to accept defective goods from any supplier,” she said.

TimesLIVE