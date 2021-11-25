News

WATCH | 'Secret' app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse

By Reuters - 25 November 2021

The VictimsVoice app helps victims of abuse to discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured ...
Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?

Most Read