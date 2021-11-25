WATCH | 'Secret' app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse
The VictimsVoice app helps victims of abuse to discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order.
The VictimsVoice app helps victims of abuse to discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.