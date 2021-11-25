News

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest

By TimesLIVE - 25 November 2021

The SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the violent riots and looting in July in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continues on Thursday.

