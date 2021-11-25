Rubberduck stolen out of locked warehouse in Sydenham

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



It took a band of thieves less than five minutes to gain access to a locked warehouse in Sydenham, and drive away with a rubberduck and trailer on Tuesday morning.



By the time the owners of East Coast Marine Services got the call that someone had broken into their facility, it was too late, and the culprits were long gone with the R40,000 vessel...