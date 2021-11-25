Reverend tackles drugs, raises funds for homeless this Christmas

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

While raising awareness around drug abuse and crime in the KwaNobuhle community, the Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu aims to raise enough funds to buy clothes, shoes, toiletries and even groceries so that he can cook a meal for the homeless this Christmas.



The founder of NPO Save a Child from Drugs, Save the Community, Nkevu, 43, will be hosting a three-day event at the Mqolomba Fan Park in KwaNobuhle in Kariega at the weekend...