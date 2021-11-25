Profoundly disabled left without care in KZN facility amid funding crisis

Workers who care for 84 profoundly disabled people at Durban and Coastal Mental Health’s Jona Vaughan residential facility in Amanzimtoti did not arrive for work on Thursday morning, in protest against not being paid since September.

Parents Association of KZN treasurer Charmaine Maas told TimesLIVE that the association was trying to get volunteers to assist with cooking and caring for the residents in an attempt to avoid a “complete disaster”.

“There has been no bathing, no breakfast and nappies have not been changed. Residents were left alone when the night shift staff left.

“Our residents are profoundly handicapped ... they are on liquid diets and they require physical lifting,” she said.

“I have written numerous times to the CEO about this looming crisis. Yesterday I was accused of being racist.”

The no-shows this morning include carers, cleaners and kitchen staff.