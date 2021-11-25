NICD warns of increase in human rabies cases in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is concerned at the increase in human rabies cases reported over the past two months.

Initially, six human rabies cases were reported between October and November, but that number increased to 17 by Tuesday.

Most cases were reported in the Eastern Cape. Last month, the province reported four cases while KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each reported one.

With the new confirmed cases, the Eastern Cape figure rose to nine, KwaZulu-Natal to four, and Limpopo to four.

“Although cases are reported annually in South Africa, the occurrence of cases in these provinces has increased compared to previous years," the institute said.

“This compares to eight laboratory-confirmed cases for 2020, 10 for 2019, 16 for 2018, six for 2017, and one for 2016. During these years cases were also mostly reported in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo."