Nelson Mandela Bay cops have only three Flying Squad cars
Seven vehicles out of commission for more than a month, provincial legislature hears
Out of the 10 police vehicles meant for rapid response to serious crimes in Gqeberha, only three are on the road.
Seven of the Nelson Mandela Bay Flying Squad vehicles were out of commission for more than a month, while recent crime statistics paint a bleak picture with violent crime remaining at high levels...
