Mount Croix boy, 9, continues brave fight against one-in-a-million disease

By Roslyn Baatjies -

Before nine-year-old Zion Cole Roman of Mount Croix in Gqeberha was diagnosed with a one-in-a-million case of Severe Primary Hyper IgM syndrome, he was an active little boy who loved riding his bike and playing with his cars.



Since his diagnosis at the age of three, he has received intravenous immunoglobulin every four weeks...