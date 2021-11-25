Load-shedding is here to stay, Cyril Ramaphosa tells parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told MPs that load-shedding was here to stay.

“Eskom has to undertake the fundamental maintenance that is necessary to improve the reliability of our electricity supply. As it continues with maintenance, load-shedding will remain a possibility for some time to come, but we are not simply waiting for the inevitable,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was answering questions in the National Assembly. The first came from the DA’s John Steenhuisen, who quizzed Ramaphosa about Eskom’s rolling blackouts which appeared to be more frequent and severe. He asked Ramaphosa whether the situation did not constitute a looming crisis and how this affected the economy, matric examinations and the vulnerable.

Ramaphosa told parliament that Eskom’s priority was to secure “a stable and reliable supply of energy”.

Other issues were the management of Eskom’s debt, overcoming the skills deficit within the company, steadily improving municipal revenue collection, further improving Eskom’s maintenance capabilities, addressing procurement challenges and rooting out all forms of corruption and criminality. “Also including some of the incidents that Eskom management has been reporting where pylons have been cut, and disturbing the operation of the grid.”