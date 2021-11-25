KwaNobuhle rape accused claims child lied

Devon Koen

Court reporter



A 30-year-old man maintained his innocence and opted to accuse his alleged victim of lying during cross-examination in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday.



The KwaNobuhle man accused of raping a five-year-old girl, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, told the court that the child had lied in her testimony, saying there would have been DNA evidence of the alleged rape. ..