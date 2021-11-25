Judgment due in Siyoni trial
The alleged middleman in Uitenhage teacher Jayde Panayiotou’s hit murder will know his fate on Thursday.
When his trial began on November 1, Luthando Siyoni, 41, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to murder. ..
