Court reserves judgment as religious bodies challenge lockdown laws

Courts should show caution before encroaching upon the terrain of the national executive when deciding on the application challenging lockdown regulations which banned faith-based gatherings in December 2020 and January 2021.

Rusty Mogagabe SC, counsel for co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, made this submission in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday in response to arguments made by four organisations which launched the challenge.

The South African National Christian Forum, Solidariteit Helpende Hand NPC, Freedom of Religion SA (FOR SA) and the Muslim Lawyers' Association seek an order declaring that regulations which eliminated the right to gather to worship were unconstitutional and unlawful.

They also seek to set aside the regulations promulgated by the minister in December 2020 and January 2021, which imposed a ban on all religious gatherings during those periods of lockdown.

The minister is opposing the applications and said the matter is moot because the regulations that were being challenged had been replaced with regulations which permit faith-based gatherings.

After three days of hearing arguments from the parties, judge Bashier Vally reserved judgment.