BLACK FRIDAY | Save 40% on a HeraldLIVE subscription

This Black Friday, you could buy some bargain groceries that will last you a week or two – or you could get a HeraldLIVE subscription at 40% off and enjoy Nelson Mandela Bay’s favourite read digitally or in print.

Our unbelievable offers this year:

R39 per month for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring HeraldLIVE Starter subscription (full digital access to HeraldLIVE PLUS the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions).

for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring subscription (full digital access to HeraldLIVE PLUS the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions). R63 per month for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring HeraldLIVE Premium subscription (full digital access to HeraldLIVE PLUS the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions AND print delivery of the Weekend Post AND Sunday Times Daily digital access).

for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring subscription (full digital access to HeraldLIVE PLUS the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions AND print delivery of the Weekend Post AND Sunday Times Daily digital access). R90 per month for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring HeraldLIVE Prime subscription (full HeraldLIVE digital access PLUS Herald and Weekend Post print delivery and e-editions).

Please note: standard rates apply after the first 12 months.

Terms & conditions

Offer valid from Friday November 26 2021 to Monday November 29 2021. Offer valid for individuals only. After three months, standard rates will apply. Online offer valid for new subscribers only. Existing subscribers can also take advantage of the Black Friday promotion: simply contact our call centre on 0860 52 52 00 to extend your subscription. Terms and conditions apply.