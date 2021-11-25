News

BLACK FRIDAY | Save 40% on a HeraldLIVE subscription

This great offer is valid from Black Friday to Cyber Monday

25 November 2021

This Black Friday, you could buy some bargain groceries that will last you a week or two – or you could get a HeraldLIVE subscription at 40% off and enjoy Nelson Mandela Bay’s favourite read digitally or in print.

Our unbelievable offers this year:

  • R39 per month for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring HeraldLIVE Starter subscription (full digital access to HeraldLIVE PLUS the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions).
  • R63 per month for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring HeraldLIVE Premium subscription (full digital access to HeraldLIVE PLUS the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions AND print delivery of the Weekend Post AND Sunday Times Daily digital access).
  • R90 per month for the first 12 months of a monthly recurring HeraldLIVE Prime subscription (full HeraldLIVE digital access PLUS Herald and Weekend Post print delivery and e-editions).

Please note: standard rates apply after the first 12 months.

>> CLICK TO BUY NOW

 

Terms & conditions

Offer valid from Friday November 26 2021 to Monday November 29 2021. Offer valid for individuals only. After three months, standard rates will apply. Online offer valid for new subscribers only. Existing subscribers can also take advantage of the Black Friday promotion: simply contact our call centre on 0860 52 52 00 to extend your subscription. Terms and conditions apply.

ALSO READ:

Black Friday spending to increase to R11.3bn this year — study

In November 2019, retail spending during Black Friday was R15.4bn. It was R10.2bn in November 2020, and it is expected to be R11.3bn this year, ...
News
1 week ago

Geared up for Black Friday? Here's how to stay safe online

It is almost time for the annual retail frenzy, Black Friday, so here’s how to protect yourself from being cyber conned and spending more than you ...
News
1 week ago

NO-vember: Beware the Black Friday, Black November and Singles' Day spending traps

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Latest Videos

DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured ...
Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?

Most Read