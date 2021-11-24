WhatsApp sex-pest jailed for six years

Self-confessed WhatsApp sex-pest Nicolaas van der Merwe, who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of contravening the Sexual Offences Act, was sentenced to six years imprisonment on Wednesday.



In October, the 36-year-old Pinelands resident admitted to searching for the contact details of women estate agents on Property24 and then video-calling them while lying naked on his bed...