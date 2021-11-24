News

WATCH | Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George, Gift of Givers assists

By TIMESLIVE - 24 November 2021

Gift of the Givers stepped in to provide humanitarian aid to residents on the Garden Route.

The floods in George caused by heavy rain on Monday morning created mass destruction, leaving residents cold and with many of their belongings destroyed. The most affected residents were provided with basic food supplies, blankets and mattresses.  

Property owners Pieter and Allicia Niemand spoke about the shock and devastation they endured: “It is only starting to settle in now that we have lost everything.”

