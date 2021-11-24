Triathlete fuelled by community support reaches his Ironman dream
Petrol attendant overcomes challenges including having bike stolen to finish gruelling event
After scraping together R7,000 to buy a bike, a Mount Pleasant petrol attendant started his training to become an Ironman.
That dream was almost dashed when his bike was stolen outside the Mount Pleasant Engen garage where he works...
