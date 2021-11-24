Triathlete fuelled by community support reaches his Ironman dream

Petrol attendant overcomes challenges including having bike stolen to finish gruelling event

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



After scraping together R7,000 to buy a bike, a Mount Pleasant petrol attendant started his training to become an Ironman.



That dream was almost dashed when his bike was stolen outside the Mount Pleasant Engen garage where he works...