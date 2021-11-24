‘This is the beginning of the end’: Mpofu mocks ANC for giving up Tshwane ‘without a fight’

Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has mocked the ANC for giving up the city of Tshwane “without a fight”.

The DA regained control of the city uncontested on Tuesday when the ruling party failed to field candidates.

The DA’s Randall Williams was elected Tshwane mayor unopposed.

Leading up to the council meeting, the ANC had indicated it was going to nominate Frans Boshielo to contest against Williams. However, former ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleke told the sitting the ANC would not be participating further in the election of office-bearers.

After the results, ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa said the party took a conscious decision not to contest, citing other parties were going to “gang up” against the ANC.

Reacting to the results, Mpofu predicted it was “the beginning of the end” for the ANC.

“The once mighty ANC has just surrendered the capital city without even putting up a fight. This is the beginning of the end,” said Mpofu.