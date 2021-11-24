November rain throws Nelson Mandela Bay a lifeline

Good falls in catchment area likely to extend day zero for dams to January 23

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Bountiful November showers have staved off dry taps until late January — but this could be the last week of good rain until autumn 2022 and it remains critically important to save water.



SA Weather Service Gqeberha spokesperson Garth Sampson said 25mm were recorded last week at Kareedouw and 20mm at Joubertina, the two key markers for the Nelson Mandela Bay dam catchment area. ..