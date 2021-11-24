NMU recognises coding project excellence

Computing science department snaps up vice-chancellor award as fun, phone-based edu-games break down walls of digital divide

By Guy Rogers -

Nelson Mandela University computing science professor Jean Greyling has received the vice-chancellor’s Engagement Excellence Project Award on the back of a fleet of mobile edu-games which continue to make waves around the world.



Greyling received the Engagement Excellence Project Award from NMU vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa during an online ceremony on Tuesday evening...