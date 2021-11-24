NMU recognises coding project excellence
Computing science department snaps up vice-chancellor award as fun, phone-based edu-games break down walls of digital divide
Nelson Mandela University computing science professor Jean Greyling has received the vice-chancellor’s Engagement Excellence Project Award on the back of a fleet of mobile edu-games which continue to make waves around the world.
Greyling received the Engagement Excellence Project Award from NMU vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa during an online ceremony on Tuesday evening...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.