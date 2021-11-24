News

More inclement weather predicted for the Garden Route

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
24 November 2021
FLOOD AFTERMATH: Carol Eady's perimeter wall in Heatherlands gave in as the water gushed through his home following heavy rain in George on Monday morning. The Municipality had its hands full with service-related issues associated with heavy rains and flash floods across the city. Several homes, roads and businesses were flooded following heavy rains.
FLOOD AFTERMATH: Carol Eady's perimeter wall in Heatherlands gave in as the water gushed through his home following heavy rain in George on Monday morning. The Municipality had its hands full with service-related issues associated with heavy rains and flash floods across the city. Several homes, roads and businesses were flooded following heavy rains.
Image: Esa Alexander

Just hours after the Garden Route was hit by a torrential downpour, the SA Weather Service  released another Impact Based Weather warning — this time for damaging winds from Thursday.

The level 4, yellow warning for damaging winds  was issued last night for areas including Beaufort West, Bitou, George, Hantam,  Hessequa, Kannaland, Karoo Hoogland, Khai-Ma,  Knysna, Laingsburg,  Oudtshoorn, Bitou and Prince Albert.

“An intense weather system will result in strong to gale force southeast to easterly winds (60-70km/h gusting 80-100km/h between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday until Saturday, moderating north of Cape Point on Friday morning. 

“Over the interior, strong to gale force north-easterly winds will affect the eastern Namakwa District (Northern Cape) and Western Cape, spreading to Garden Route by Friday.”

The warning further stated that localised damage to informal settlements is possible. 

“High sided vehicles may be at risk of falling over,  as a result of strong winds and there may be a possibility and spread of runway fires,” the warning read.

HeraldLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read