More inclement weather predicted for the Garden Route

Just hours after the Garden Route was hit by a torrential downpour, the SA Weather Service released another Impact Based Weather warning — this time for damaging winds from Thursday.

The level 4, yellow warning for damaging winds was issued last night for areas including Beaufort West, Bitou, George, Hantam, Hessequa, Kannaland, Karoo Hoogland, Khai-Ma, Knysna, Laingsburg, Oudtshoorn, Bitou and Prince Albert.

“An intense weather system will result in strong to gale force southeast to easterly winds (60-70km/h gusting 80-100km/h between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday until Saturday, moderating north of Cape Point on Friday morning.

“Over the interior, strong to gale force north-easterly winds will affect the eastern Namakwa District (Northern Cape) and Western Cape, spreading to Garden Route by Friday.”

The warning further stated that localised damage to informal settlements is possible.

“High sided vehicles may be at risk of falling over, as a result of strong winds and there may be a possibility and spread of runway fires,” the warning read.

