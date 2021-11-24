WATCH | Many families in dire straits after Garden Route flooding
At least 800 impoverished families have been identified as requiring assistance after the recent floods along the Garden Route.
Municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said in addition to hundreds of residents being identified in informal settlements, the George Fire and Emergency Services was also aware of 26 houses in other areas that had flooded. ..
