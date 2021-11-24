IN PICS | Gift of the Givers help Garden Route flood victims
Gift of the Givers helped residents along the Garden Route in the form of food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs and bottled water on Tuesday.
This after heavy rain fell in the Western Cape at the weekend, resulting in extensive damage and many people losing their belongings.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.