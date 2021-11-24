News

IN PICS | Gift of the Givers help Garden Route flood victims

By TImesLIVE - 24 November 2021
54-year old Estie Stander of Hope Street in George said, they had to swam out of their house following the flood on Monday morning. Most of her belongings were damaged during the flooding.
Image: Esa Alexander

Gift of the Givers helped residents along the Garden Route in the form of food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs and bottled water on Tuesday.

This after heavy rain fell in the Western Cape at the weekend, resulting in extensive damage and many people losing their belongings.

Estie Stander, 54, of Hope Street in George said her family had to swim out of their house when it was flooded on Monday morning. Most of her belongings were damaged.
Image: Esa Alexander
Flood victim Kholiwe Kamana in her shack in Thembalethu after receiving aid from the Gift of the Givers team. Residents along the Garden Route received food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs, bottled water and even pet food for animals that have been put into animal shelters.
Image: Esa Alexander
Flood victims from Thembalethu received aid from the Gift of the Givers team.
Image: Esa Alexander
Residents of Wilderness Height informal settlement walk back to their homes after they received aid from the Gift of the Givers team.
Image: Esa Alexander
Mauritia Oktober, a resident of Wilderness Heights informal settlement walks back to her home after receiving aid from the Gift of the Givers.
Image: Esa Alexander
Residents of Thembalethu receive soup from Shoprite and aid from the Gift of the Givers.
Image: Esa Alexander
Flood victims from Thembalethu receive food parcels from the Gift of the Givers.
Image: Esa Alexander
Residents from Wilderness Heights informal settlement with their packs received from the Gift of the Givers team.
Image: Esa Alexander
Residents from Wilderness Heights informal settlement receive aid from the Gift of the Givers.
Image: Esa Alexander
