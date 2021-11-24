Elderly man dies after bakkie swept off bridge
First fatality as Garden Route residents count cost of Monday’s flooding
An elderly man became the first fatality along the flooded Garden Route on Tuesday morning, when his vehicle was swept away on a low-lying bridge in Mossel Bay.
The man, believed to have been in his 70s, was pronounced dead on the scene...
