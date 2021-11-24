Cousins to stand trial in June for murder of relative

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Two men accused of murdering their cousin will have a long wait before their trial starts in June after it was postponed on Wednesday to allow for a different matter to be heard first.



Xolisa Danster, 26, and Masizole Zenzile, 24, appeared briefly in the high court in Gqeberha, where they face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...