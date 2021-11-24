Butcher nearly cut off fiancée’s head
Gqeberha man jailed after admitting to stabbing partner to death after finding out about affair
A butcher by trade, Ricardo Greeves would have known just how to slit his fiancée’s throat when he flew into a fit of rage and murdered her after finding out that she was having an affair.
With a 10cm long and 3cm deep slash to her throat, Elize Meyer was nearly decapitated during the deadly attack...
