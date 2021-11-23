Zuma's parole under spotlight on Tuesday as parties question his release

The decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole will come under scrutiny in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The questions are to come from the DA, AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation.

In September, AfriForum became the third organisation to launch an urgent court application seeking to set aside the decision by correctional services head Arthur Fraser to release Zuma. Fraser admitted in an interview with the SABC that he took the decision to grant Zuma parole.

In the interview, Fraser also admitted the medical parole advisory board, which is the expert medical body established under the Correctional Services Act, did not approve medical parole because it indicated that Zuma was in a stable condition.