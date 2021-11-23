Youth art competition highlights scourge of abuse

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Armed with a canvas, paint and a vision of tackling abuse in their community, northern areas youth have been invited to participate in Uviwe Child & Youth Services’s first art competition on Saturday and address the issue through art.



Uviwe Child & Youth Services (formerly known as PE Childline) is a registered child protection organisation that partners with communities in the northern areas to implement integrated education and social support programmes focusing on vulnerable children and youth from Schauderville and Gelvandale...