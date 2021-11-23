WATCH LIVE | SA Christian Forum in court to challenge Cogta decision on religious gatherings
The SA Christian Forum is on Tuesday in court to challenge co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on lockdown regulations limiting the number of people allowed at religious gatherings.
The high court in Johannesburg heard that the decision by Dlamini-Zuma to limit the numbers allowed at all manner of faith-based gatherings was arbitrary and irrational.
TimesLIVE
