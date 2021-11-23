Stolen cars and parts recovered in Gqeberha police operations

Gqeberha police recovered three stolen vehicles as well as suspected stolen car parts in four different incidents on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 4pm two suspects, aged 21 and 29, were arrested by members of the Public Order Policing Unit at the intersection of Stanford and Missionvale roads.

They were found in possession of a navy Mazda Rustler bakkie that was reported stolen in Bethelsdorp earlier in November.

Later, at about 7.45pm, members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested three suspects, between the ages of 30 and 39, for being in possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle.

“It is alleged that members received information that the suspects were attempting to sell the black Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

“The vehicle was spotted in Kwanoxolo and pulled over. The vehicle was hijacked in Kwazakhele this month,” Naidu said.

Shortly afterwards, at about 10.25pm, members of the K9 Unit recovered a green Ford Tracer that was abandoned in Njoli Street, Kwazakhele.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Humewood earlier in November.

K9 members also detained a 44-year-old man near his place of work in Struan Way after receiving information from security that the employee was found in possession of parts for a catalytic converter.

“The suspect allegedly had two of these parts, called monoliths, tucked into his pants. Each is valued at R7,000.

“He was detained on a charge of theft,” Naidu said.

All the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

HeraldLIVE