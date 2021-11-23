SA parents bought or rented devices for children’s virtual lessons during pandemic: survey

More than half of SA families have bought or rented extra devices for their children’s remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to a global survey commissioned by cyber security company Kaspersky, in which 250 SA parents took part.

In the survey Kaspersky identified the technical challenges families faced during mandatory remote learning after lockdown measures instituted across the globe during the pandemic.

“To provide all their children with the devices they needed for online classes, more than half of families in SA (54%) with two or more children had to buy or rent additional devices.

“Interestingly, 70% of children in SA used smartphones for remote learning,” said Andrey Sidenko, head of Kaspersky’s online child safety department.