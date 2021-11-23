Police searching for missing man in Kariega

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing on Saturday in Kariega.

Roysten Kruger was last seen at a wedding venue in Amanzi, Kariega, where he was attending a function with a church group.

He was wearing black trousers, a white T-shirt and white takkies.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Andre Lombard, on 083-448-3169 or 041-996-3438.

Alternatively, contact SAPS Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, Crime SMS Line 32211 or report to the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE