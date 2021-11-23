Lockdown ban on religious gatherings is ‘life and death’ for some pastors

The SA National Christian Forum (SANCF) says its members are pastors who do not attract a financial stipend or a tithe but receive support from congregants by way of financial contributions or groceries.

These pastors believe in-person worship is necessary as opposed to contemplative prayer.

They want co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to consider these facts going forward in terms of an outright prohibition on faith-based gatherings.

These are the submissions made in the South Gauteng high court by the SANCF on the second day of an application by four organisations challenging the outright ban on religious gatherings by the minister during some stages of the lockdown.

Samantha Martin, advocate for the SANCF, said pastor members of the forum launched the urgent application earlier this year because two pastors committed suicide and other pastors had no food as a result of the outright ban.

“These are pastors who do not necessarily attract a financial tithe or a financial stipend. In many instances, the community arrives on a Sunday with groceries and that is the context in which they operate.