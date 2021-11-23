News

DA mayor elected in Dr Beyers Naude

By Michael Kimberley - 23 November 2021

The DA managed to pull together a coalition —  helped by the EFF — to take control of the Dr Beyers Naude municipality.

DA councillor Ewald Loock was elected mayor, beating  ANC candidate Deon de Vos...

