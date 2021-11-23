French multinational plans to explore for gas off coast between Gqeberha and Plett
Another offshore seismic exploration project mooted for Eastern Cape
With opposition to the seismic cannon gas exploration off the Wild Coast mounting, a new area of contention from the western region of the Eastern Cape to the Garden Route has surfaced.
French multinational CGG has applied to explore the area from Gqeberha to Plettenberg Bay and, according to its proposal document, it will use the same method of gathering data — firing batteries of air cannon continuously into the water...
