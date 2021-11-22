Soweto 'body parts in fridge' accused in second suicide attempt, says lawyer

The case against murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane — whose fridge in Soweto allegedly contained human body parts — was postponed due to an apparent suicide attempt on Monday.

Hlabangwane's attorney told the Protea magistrate's court he had attempted suicide on Monday morning and asked for him to be placed under observation at Johannesburg Prison. Up to now he has been in custody at Moroka police station.

Magistrate David Mhango ordered that the 26-year-old be placed in the hospital section at Johannesburg prison.

The attorney said an application would be made for him to undergo a mental assessment.